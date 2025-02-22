Why Seven Of Nine Didn't Have A Human Name On Star Trek: Voyager

In the two-part "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Scorpion" (May 21 and September 7, 1997), Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) found that she had to pilot the U.S.S. Voyager through a portion of space that was overrun by the Borg. The Borg, however, are too busy to stop and deal with the Voyager, as they are dealing with a destructive new foe known only as Species 8472. It seems that the Borg tried to puncture the membrane between dimensions and invade a parallel universe that is filled entirely with liquid. The 8472 aliens from the liquid dimension, however, were far too aggressive and powerful for the Borg to take on, and found themselves being handily destroyed.

Janeway, sensing an opportunity, struck a bargain with the Borg, asking for safe passage through their space in exchange for aid with Species 8472. As a liaison between the Voyager and the Borg, a single drone, known only as Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) was allowed to remain on board. At the end of the episode, the Voyager fled the Borg and reached safety, with Seven of Nine still on board. She was to become a permanent member of the crew. She was given a skin-tight uniform and was to remain with Janeway in the hopes that she would unlearn her cyborg programming.

Seven of Nine quickly became the most popular character on the show and the bulk of "Voyager" episodes centered on her experiences learning to be human once again. Later on, Trekkies would learn that Seven of Nine was once human but had been assimilated by the Borg at an early age. The show's writers were determined to keep Seven very Borg-like throughout the series, though, and let her keep her Borg designation in an effort to do that. "Voyager" writer Brannon Braga (and onetime paramour of actress Ryan) explained as much on the special features for the "Star Trek: Voyager" DVDs.