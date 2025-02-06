Star Trek's 10 Best Jean-Luc Picard Episodes, Ranked

Every "Star Trek" fan has a favorite Captain, to varying degrees of actual rank. It might be James T. Kirk, it might be Benjamin Sisko. For a lot of us, it's hard to overcome the legacy of Jean-Luc Picard, formerly of the Enterprise-D. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Sir Patrick Stewart introduced himself with chilly efficiency at first, a man seemingly so rigid that having an empath around made sense. But Picard, like the rest of his crew, was flawed and human. Behind the noble French-English veneer was a man with a lifetime of troubled relationships, and a soul scarred deep by the Borg.

Picard brought with him quirks that became fandom legend, like the Picard Maneuver, which seems him snappily tugging at his tunic whenever he gets out of his chair, or the barked words "Tea. Earl Grey. Hot," at irregular intervals. He also brought us one of the best actors in the franchise, who eagerly went for lusty archaeological adventures with the same vigor as Shakespearean courtroom drama. It's an era that defined Stewart's career, but never contained it — he's as loved as Professor Charles Xavier (and several others!) as he is Picard. These are our ten best picks for Captain Picard's best voyages on the starship Enterprise, even though they're all winners in our hearts.