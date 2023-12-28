Patrick Stewart Did Some Dark Research To Prepare For His Star Trek: TNG Torture Scene

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a pretty unusual job for classically trained theater performer Patrick Stewart, but it was one that he took very seriously from the beginning. By the time he got around to season 6 and had really gotten to know and love the world of "Star Trek," he took his performance even more seriously, but there was one season 6 episode that required even more dedication and some pretty dark research. In the second part of the two-part episode "Chain of Command," Picard is taken captive by the Cardassians and is tortured by Gul Madred (David Warner). Stewart was already pretty focused on the episode because of his lifelong appreciation for Warner's work, but as a member of Amnesty International for years before coming to "Star Trek," he was even more concerned about making sure the torture aspects of the episode were accurate and respectful to torture survivors.

In the book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365" by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, Stewart's dedication to making "Chain of Command" feel authentic and emotionally resonant was detailed, and as usual, the actor put in the work.