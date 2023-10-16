A Classic Star Trek Episode Allowed Patrick Stewart To Be Tortured By His Hero

In the sixth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," in a two-part episode called "Chain of Command" (December 14 and 21, 1992), Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was released from his command of the U.S.S. Enterprise so that he may engage in a top-secret mission to a planet called Celtris III. His mission was to infiltrate a secret underground facility and locate a massively dangerous biological weapon that the Cardassians were said to be developing. The mission, however, was based on tainted intelligence, and there was no weapon. Instead, Picard is captured by a sadistic and terrifying Cardassian general named Madred (David Warner) who aims to torture Picard.

Madred didn't need information from Picard, however. The aim of Madred's cool and calculated infliction of pain seemed to be to break Picard's will, to merely prove that a stalwart and loyal officer could be snapped and conditioned. In a particularly vicious game, Madred illuminates four blinding spotlights right into Picard's eyes. He insists that Picard tell him there are five lights. This mirrors an element of George Orwell's "1984," which featured a regime that could dictate whatever "facts" it wanted to its citizens, including that 2 + 2 = 5. "Chain of Command" is perhaps the single most dramatically intense episode of "Next Generation."

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart reveals that filming "Chain of Command" fulfilled a professional dream of his. Stewart was an enormous fan of David Warner's work, going all the way back to a 1965 production of "Hamlet" at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Stewart played the First Player in that production. Warner was 24 at the time, and Stewart was about 25. In 1992, 27 years later, the two finally got to work together again.