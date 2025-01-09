John De Lancie Had One Condition To Return As Q On Star Trek: Picard

In the second season of "Star Trek: Picard," the good admiral (Patrick Stewart) is approached by his old rival, the trickster space deity Q (John de Lanice), about a new challenge. Q snaps his fingers and flings Picard into an alternate universe where Earth had become a galaxy-wide tyrannical power, devoted to the extermination of its perceived enemies. Earth had already driven the Romulans and the Klingons to extinction, and is now gearing up to execute the last-known Borg (Annie Werching). It's pretty grim. Picard, occupying the space of his tyrannical interdimensional counterpart, has to gather his friends (Q conveniently teleports several of them to the evil universe as well), and then travel back in time to the year 2024 to figure out how the evil universe came to be.

At the end of the season, it's revealed that Q only played his little time-travel game with Picard as a sort of wistful farewell. Q was previously thought to be immortal, but he was actually nearing the end of his life, and his powers were waning. He used some of his last shreds of magic to test Picard, hoping to connect with him. The season ends with Picard and Q giving each other a warm hug goodbye.

This was a relatively restrained conclusion for the character, given how silly he had been in the past. There was an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" wherein Q transformed Picard and his crew into Robin Hood characters, for instance. In another episode, to celebrate a personal milestone, Q appeared on the bridge of the Enterprise with a magically manifested mariachi band. Q, in case you couldn't tell, usually brought a great deal of levity to "Star Trek."

When it came to "Picard," however, de Lanice preferred to be a little less ridiculous. He even made a special request in that regard.