What Is Star Trek: Legacy — And Could It Actually Happen?

Writer and showrunner Terry Matalas sneakily included a backdoor pilot into the final season of "Star Trek: Picard." At the end of the series, after a grand threat from the Borg has been quelled, the action fast-forwards a year for a teary epilogue. It seems that the previously roguish Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) had been rushed through Starfleet Academy and was now ready for his first starship assignment. His father (Patrick Stewart) and mother (Gates McFadden) accompanied him to his first ship, the U.S.S. Titan-A, the ship on which the bulk of "Picard" season 3 took place. But, in a fit of nostalgia, the Titan-A had been rechristened the Enterprise-G.

The Enterprise-G was commanded by Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who had recently been recommended for captaincy by her deceased commanding officer. Seven's first officer was her ex-girlfriend Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and her crew included numerous "Picard" supporting players, including Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), the daughter of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). Jack Crusher was to be her special consultant. Indeed, a post-credits cookie even depicted Q (John de Lancie) coming back from the dead to tease Jack Crusher. A new Enterprise was set up with a new crew, a new story had begun, and everything was in place for a brand-new "Star Trek" series.

Terry Matalas made it very clear on social media that he wanted to call his potential new series "Star Trek: Legacy," and that it would indeed follow the adventures of the Enterprise-G. All he needed was a greenlight from Paramount, and the contracts could be signed in earnest.

But the greenlight hasn't come. There have been a few teases along the way that some movement has been made on "Legacy," but they are all, as of this writing, inconclusive. We know at the very least that Matalas has signed on to be the showrunner for the Marvel series about Vision ... which means his attention is elsewhere.