Terry Matalas Has An Update On Star Trek: Legacy – And It's Not What Fans Were Hoping For

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard," overseen by showrunner Terry Matalas, ended with an intriguing new setup. After the season's story had concluded, the action fast-forwarded one year to when Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) had become a provisionary ensign in Starfleet. Jack, with his father (Patrick Stewart) and mother (Gates McFadden), took a good long gander at his new assignment, the Titan-A, newly rechristened the Enterprise-G. This new ship was to be captained by Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), formerly the first officer on board the Titan-A, and the vessel was poised to go on its first deep-space mission with its new name.

Also on board were Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Seven's ex-girlfriend and also her first officer, as well as former Titan crewmembers Lieutenant Matthew Arliss Mura (Joseph Lee), Ensign Kova Rin Esmar (Jin Maley), and presumably Dr. Ohk (Tiffany Shepis). In a post-credits stinger after the final "Picard" episode, the trickster god Q (John de Lancie) appeared to Jack to tell him that a grad mission lies ahead. This was a callback to the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Terry Matalas was clearly setting up a new series with all these characters. He wanted to launch a "Star Trek" show set on board the Enterprise-G, and he already had arranged all the appropriate players and even presented the outline of a premise. He wanted to call his new show "Star Trek: Legacy."

The unmade show made many headlines since Matalas expressed interest last year. Trekkies were intrigued and fan art immediately began appearing. Many assumed that Paramount would instantly and naturally greenlight "Legacy."

Sadly, in a recent interview with TrekMovie, Matalas said that there has been no movement on "Legacy." His desired spinoff, he revealed, may likely be dead in the water.