Star Trek Tried To Put Jennifer Hetrick In A Love Triangle With Q And Picard

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Captain's Holiday" (April 2, 1990), Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was forced to take a vacation on the sexed-up beach resort planet of Risa where his impishly playful crew hoped he would have a drink, get laid, and return to the job less stern and more relaxed. Picard, a studious and intellectual fellow, would have been more content drinking tea and reading James Joyce's "Ulysses" in a dark room.

Luckily, Risa proves to be more exciting than Picard realized. He had no interest in beach shenanigans, but he did fall into the company of the utterly dazzling Indiana-Jone-type adventurer Vash (Jennifer Hetrick), a roguish tomb raider. Picard and Vash end up having to protect a rare, powerful artifact from time-traveling Vorgons, and fall in lust as a result. Picard returns to the Enterprise more relaxed and with a new romantic interest in the back of his mind.

Vash would return in "Qpid" (April 27, 1991), an episode wherein the trickster god Q (John de Lancie) magically transports Picard and Vash, along with the rest of the Enterprise Q, into Sherwood Forest, dressing them as "Robin Hood" characters. Picard is Robin Hood, Vash is Maid Marian, and Q is the Sheriff of Nottingham. At the end of "Qpid," Q becomes enamored of Vash, and he offers to take her on unlimited cosmic adventures. She couldn't possibly say no.

In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, executive producer Michael Piller said that he wanted a love triangle between Picard, Vash, and Q before he and his staff ever conceived of the Robin Hood angle. The Robin Hood story was based only on rising trends.