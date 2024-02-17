How Star Trek's John De Lancie Got The Role Of Q After He Ditched The First Audition

It's constantly worth remembering that the actors from our favorite TV shows and long-running entertainment franchises aren't often fans before they become involved. "Star Trek" is a good example. While many of the actors involved in "Star Trek" may well be aware of the breadth and cultural presence of the franchise, few of them were Trekkies going in. This, I feel, is wholly appropriate. A non-Trekkie actor will more effectively look at their character as a whole person and not necessarily as a cog in a decades-old machine. Patrick Stewart, for instance, famously had to ask his kids what "Star Trek" was all about before he auditioned to play Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

John de Lancie, who plays the trickster god Q on "Next Generation," and who reprised his role in "Star Trek: Picard," was also not paying any attention to the world of "Star Trek" when he got a call from his agent back in 1986. De Lancie had been acting professionally for over a decade, having appeared on TV shows like "Emergency!," "Days of Our Lives," and "The Thorn Birds," and in movies like "The Onion Field." He also enjoyed a prolific career on stage, having been a member of the American Shakespeare Festival. "Star Trek," to de Lancie, was just another science fiction thing ... that he didn't take very seriously. Indeed, de Lancie deliberately missed his first audition because, well, he was busy.

In 2007, in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Next Generation," de Lancie spoke to Entertainment Weekly for an oral history project, and he revealed his ignorance of Trek and what he would rather have been doing at the time.