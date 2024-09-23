A Controversial Star Trek: Picard Moment Was Improvised By Patrick Stewart

"Star Trek: Picard" was bound to upset some fans when it became a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reunion — with all that entails. Fan service and new, exciting ideas were displayed in equal measure, but the characters and universe of "TNG" are somewhat sacred to Trekkies, and any changes to that universe are usually controversial. In fact, one tiny moment of improv ended up being one of the series' most controversial moments, as Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) used some rather blue language in a conversation with his newly-discovered son, Jack (Ed Speleers).

That's right, Picard drops an F-bomb in the third season's fourth episode, "No Win Scenario." "Star Trek: Picard" streams on Paramount+, after all, so there are no network rules about swearing to worry about, but some fans felt that the use of foul language was out of character for Picard and was the series just trying to be "edgy." It turns out that the idea to have Picard use such a naughty word came from someone who understands the character pretty well: Patrick Stewart himself.