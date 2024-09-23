A Controversial Star Trek: Picard Moment Was Improvised By Patrick Stewart
"Star Trek: Picard" was bound to upset some fans when it became a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reunion — with all that entails. Fan service and new, exciting ideas were displayed in equal measure, but the characters and universe of "TNG" are somewhat sacred to Trekkies, and any changes to that universe are usually controversial. In fact, one tiny moment of improv ended up being one of the series' most controversial moments, as Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) used some rather blue language in a conversation with his newly-discovered son, Jack (Ed Speleers).
That's right, Picard drops an F-bomb in the third season's fourth episode, "No Win Scenario." "Star Trek: Picard" streams on Paramount+, after all, so there are no network rules about swearing to worry about, but some fans felt that the use of foul language was out of character for Picard and was the series just trying to be "edgy." It turns out that the idea to have Picard use such a naughty word came from someone who understands the character pretty well: Patrick Stewart himself.
Picard says the F-word
In an interview with Collider, "Picard" season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the major swear was completely unscripted and was entirely Stewart's idea, saying:
"That moment actually wasn't scripted that way, Jonathan, Ed (Speleers), and Patrick had created this incredibly intimate moment between a father and son, they were rehearsing and what they had crafted was so genuine and so intense, that came out in the moment. Patrick said it and felt it, and it was real, a couple of times."
If ever there was a time for Picard to swear, "No Win Scenario" would probably be it. After all, he and his crew are likely staring down an inevitable, protracted death, and they have "ten grueling f***ing hours" to endure before it's lights out forever. Things are pretty dire thanks to Amanda Plummer's villainous Vadic, who might be one of the most fun "Star Trek" villains in a long time, but "No Win Scenario" is a surprisingly watchable episode. Instead of feeling like a dour stare into oblivion, it reminds us of the humanity behind these characters. Picard spent so much time in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" being an almost mythic hero, and his F-bomb in "No Win Scenario" brings him back down with the rest of us a little. It's relatable, and what's wrong with Picard being relatable every once in a while?
He survived the Borg and the Federation, let the man swear!
There were a few moments in "Star Trek: Picard" that made Stewart uncomfortable, particularly when it came to the elements that felt a little too much like a "Next Gen" reunion, but the relationship between Picard and his son wasn't among those moments. It seems that Stewart was pretty comfortable with having poor Picard let off a little steam with a good old-fashioned f-word, so maybe fans can just accept that every once in a blue moon, their perfectly idealized captain is still capable of having some flaws. And honestly, who's to say it even is a flaw? Starfleet is clearly based on the Navy, and sailors aren't exactly renowned for their polite and proper diction. In fact they, well, swear like sailors.
"Star Trek: Picard" was the "Next Generation" movie we deserved but never got, and since most of those were PG-13, it's entirely possible he could have dropped an f-bomb anyway. It works in the moment, it came from Patrick Stewart — and honestly, who can f***ing blame him?