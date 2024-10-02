Patrick Stewart's Favorite Star Trek Episode Is A TNG Classic

Ask any fan of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and they'll likely agree on the five or six best episodes of the series. Few, for instance, will impugn the power of "The Best of Both Worlds" (June 18 and September 24, 1990), the famed episode wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is kidnapped and assimilated by the Borg, a species of unthinking machine people. Indeed, that episode became so popular, that it forced the makers of "Star Trek" back into the arms of the Borg again and again; Borg stories were being told as recently as 2023.

Also beloved is "Tapestry" (February 15, 1993), an episode where Picard dies and finds that the afterlife is overseen by the playful trickster god Q (John de Lancie). Q offers to send Picard back in time to his youth, specifically to the day before he got in a bar brawl that damaged his heart. If Picard can avoid the brawl and keep his heart from being stabbed, he may live in the present. Picard finds, however, that he required his brash youthful idiocy to learn lessons about maturing, otherwise he would grow up to be a wimp.

Others may love "The Measure of a Man" (February 13, 1989), the one where the consciousness and personhood of Data (Brent Spiner) is put on trial. Or "Yesterday's Enterprise" (February 19, 1990) wherein the Enterprise-C accidentally traveled into the future, only to alter the timeline for the worse. It's also agreed upon that the show's finale, "All Good Things..." (May 23, 1994) is still one of its best chapters.

It seems that Stewart's favorite episode is also often considered one of its best. The actor spoke with Wired Magazine in 2023, and he repeated his fondness for "The Inner Light" (June 1, 1992). Indeed, Stewart was asked point-blank what his favorite "Next Generation" episode was, and he was quick to call out "The Inner Light."