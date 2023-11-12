Why Star Trek: The Next Generation's Most Emotional Episode Holds Special Meaning For Patrick Stewart

The 1992 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Inner Light" has an intriguing sci-fi premise. While merrily soaring through the galaxy, the U.S.S. Enterprise happens upon a very ancient alien probe of unknown origin. Without warning, the probe beams a twinkling glimmer of light onto the Enterprise's bridge, striking Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) right in the brain. Picard passes out on the floor and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) is unable to revive him. Picard wakes up on a distant planet he doesn't recognize. He's wearing alien clothes and being addressed by a woman named Eline (Margot Rose) who claims to be his wife. Picard is told that his name is actually Kamin and that he has suffered a memory lapse. The "Picard" he recalls was only a dream, and he has actually always lived on this planet, Kataan.

Picard is understandably discombobulated and begins investigating how he came to this planet and why its denizens keep calling him Kamin. After many months, Picard/Kamin begins to accept his life on Kataan, and grows to love his wife Eline. Years pass. Kamin grows old. He makes friends. He has children. He becomes an old man. He watches loved ones pass away. His old life as Picard is now a distant memory. Stewart, in a glorious acting challenge, played a man living through every stage of his third act. It won't be until the episode's twist ending that the true, tragic nature of Kataan will be revealed.

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart called "The Inner Light" one of his most gratifying experiences working on "Star Trek," and not just because of the script. He cherishes the fact that his real-life son, Daniel, appeared in the episode with him.