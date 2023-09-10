Star Trek: The Next Generation Scrapped A Sequel To One Of Its Best Picard Plots

"The Inner Light" (June 1, 1992) is handily one of the best episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The events of the episode are so dramatic that it's a little unusual that Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) didn't bring them up more often in future episodes of the show. Indeed, in the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," the retired admiral mentions that he's finally ready to be a father and let the next step of his life unfold, failing to acknowledge that he already lived to be an old man, already raised his own children and grandchildren, and already fell deeply in love with an alien woman on a distant planet where he lived for many decades. Never mind that it was all a memory implant given to him by a rogue space probe.

The events of "The Inner Light" dictated that Picard essentially has two lifetimes worth of memories crammed into his head. Perhaps that was the source of his Irumodic Syndrome. At the end of the episode, Picard finds that he recalls his abilities to play the Kataan flute, complete with all the tunes he learned over a lifetime of folk performance. The flute will come back in future episodes of "Next Generation," but Picard's deeply moving journey growing to old age, even if artificial, is never mentioned again. Not even a note along the lines of "I know what it feels like to get old. I was 100 once before."

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the episode's credited story writer, Morgan Gendel, recalled his inspiration for the episode, but also a follow-up episode that, he hoped, would be just as emotionally devastating.