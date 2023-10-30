Patrick Stewart Realized Next Gen Was A Big Deal During A Hilarious Star Trek Fan Encounter

For a generation of Trekkies, "The Best of Both Worlds" was perhaps one of the most frustrating experiences we could have had. In the first of a two-part episode, a species of bloody-minded cyborgs, the Borg, attack the Enterprise and kidnap Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Using their malevolent technologies, the Borg implant machines into Picard's face, erase his individuality, and assimilate him — and all his knowledge — into their collective. He was renamed Locutus, and his knowledge would be used to conquer Earth and assimilate the whole of humanity. "The Best of Both Worlds" came early enough into "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that some fans postulated Stewart's potential removal from the show.

The final scene of the episode saw Locutus, addressing the U.S.S. Enterprise directly, stating that their lives are pretty much over. The stalwart Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes), while looking the cyborg version of his former captain right in the eye, gives his weapons officer the order to attack. Cut to black. "To Be Continued..." Part I of "The Best of Both Worlds" aired on June 18, 1990. The second part wouldn't come until the beginning of the next season in late September. The cliffhanger ending was almost too much to bear. For many Trekkies, the summer of 1990 calcified "The Next Generation" as a legitimately classic TV series. It was no mere flash-in-the-pan.

It also, it seems, provided Stewart with proof that his program was an actual phenomenon. In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalls a moment while driving around Los Angeles when he received an angry message from the next driver over. The fan's comments were hilarious but meaningful.