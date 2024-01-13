Star Trek: The Next Generation Scrapped An Entire Borg Storyline From The Finale

The series finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was called "All Good Things..." and it aired as a two-hour special event on May 23, 1994. The story followed Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) as he found himself uncontrollably skipping between three time periods. In one time period, it was merely his present, and he investigated his temporal mystery as he would on any other episode of the series. In the second, he was hurled back in time seven years to when the Enterprise-D was just beginning its first mission. In the third timeline, Picard was in his own future, now an old man suffering from a rare brain disease.

The "time skips" were seemingly orchestrated by the trickster god Q (John De Lancie) whose impishness caused Picard to accidentally create — in all three timelines simultaneously — a spatial cloud that got larger and larger the further backward in time it traveled. Yes, that's a causality paradox. Q argues that that's the point. "All Good Things..." was an excellent episode overall. Not only did the future timeline give Trekkies a nerdy new way to analyze the series, but it was also an intelligent and heady science fiction story. It was a great way to wrap up a great TV series.

But it was originally intended to be even more complicated. The episode's writers, Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, revealed in a 2014 retrospective with Yahoo! News, that they wanted a fourth timeline in the episode as well. In one version of their script, Picard was also going to be thrown back in time only four years to face the events of the popular cliffhanger episode "The Best of Both Worlds," the one where Picard was assimilated by the Borg.