Patrick Stewart Was Glad Star Trek: The Next Generation Ended With Season 7

Ask any Trekkie, and they'll happily describe the arc of the three "Star Trek" shows that came to ascend in the 1990s. In the cases of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager," the shows started on their rockiest, least interesting seasons as they found their footing. All three shows showed growth during their second seasons but were still staggering to their feet. For the third, fourth, and fifth seasons, the shows had hit their stride, turning out the most interesting stories and exploring exciting new arcs. The sixth and seventh seasons, meanwhile, showed signs of fatigue, and the final episodes of each show proved to be a little rocky.

As of this writing, no "Star Trek" show has lasted as long as those three. "Star Trek: Discovery" will end after its fifth season next year, and no one was more sharply aware of the traditional "Star Trek" quality arc than Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Next Generation." While Trekkies might have happily consumed an eighth, ninth, or tenth season of NextGen, Stewart, and many viewers felt that it was time to bring things to a close.

The title of the final episode of "NextGen" is "All Good Things..." an abbreviation of the axiom "all good things must come to an end." 1994, it seems, was the perfect time for that. In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart stated in no uncertain terms that latter-day NextGen was starting to suffer. Stewart also, after seven successful years, wanted to move beyond the single acting gig. Staying Jean-Luc forever was not something he was interested in.