Star Trek: Picard's Writers Accidentally Made Chateau Picard A Fandom Punching Bag

At the start of "Star Trek: Picard," the title character (Patrick Stewart) is living in retirement on his generations-old family vineyard. Although one can replicate synthehol in the future, it's comforting to know that some vintners will still be making wine the old-fashioned way. The full range of wines made at Château Picard hasn't been listed in the official canon of "Star Trek," but sharp-eyed Trekkies have noted that characters have been seen drinking a Château Picard Bordeaux and bottles labeled Château La Barre. Thanks to enterprising booze-hounds, real-life bottles of Château Picard can be purchased online. The Klingon blood wine is actually just a cabernet sauvignon.

Given that the Picard family had been in the wine-making business for centuries, one might assume that Château Picard is very fine indeed, exploring and idly conquering the palate like Alexander the Great. Like Picard himself, I imagine Château Picard to be dry and complex, but wizened and demanding close attention.

In the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," however, audiences finally received their first on-screen review of Château Picard, and, well, it appears the wine is underwhelming. On the show, the U.S.S. Titan-A had been infiltrated by malevolent Changelings who had taken to impersonating the crew. In order to prove who he was, Picard announced to Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) that he remembered gifting him a bottle of Château Picard years earlier. Picard also recalled, with some annoyance, that Geordi described the wine as being too dry "because your taste in wine is pedestrian at best," Picard spat.

Talking to Trekmovie recently, "Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas said he wrote the line as a throw-away gag. He didn't expect Trekkies to pick up on the fact that Château Picard isn't very good.