Why Dr. Leonard McCoy Is Called Bones In The Star Trek Franchise

Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike know that Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) referred to the U.S.S. Enterprise's chief medical officer, Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley) as "Bones." The two characters were good friends, so it made sense that they should have nicknames for each other. Indeed, Dr. McCoy more frequently referred to Kirk as "Jim" than "Captain." Among the senior staff, non-mission-based conversations were kept casual.

Why was Dr. McCoy called "Bones?" It comes from "Old Sawbones," a nickname given to all doctors in the mid-19th century. During various wars of the era, you see, doctors were frequently called to the front to tend to wounded soldiers. In many cases, the soldiers' wounds were not being treated, and became infected with gangrene. Doctors, not having modern surgical equipment or sterilization methods, had to amputate limbs to prevent the infections from spreading. Some doctors were able to saw through a leg — no anesthesia! — in less than a minute. They sawed through bones. Sawbones. Bones.

The term "Sawbones" or "Bones" was in common enough parlance in the 1960s that viewers of "Star Trek" would have been able to understand it. One might argue that "Star Trek" co-opted the colloquialism, having become more popular in the pop consciousness than the term. By the 1970s, no doctor was called Bones, as it would sound like a mere reference to Dr. McCoy and not a slang term left over from the Civil War.

As such, as time crept forward, and a new generation of Trekkies was born, the origin of the term "Bones" became slightly obscure. Many still knew the term "Sawbones" from cultural osmosis, but many didn't. Indeed, even the writers of newer "Star Trek" projects eventually forgot the origin of Dr. McCoy's nickname.

In reading this article, dear reader, you are officially more educated than Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, the screenwriters of J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" reboot film. That film featured a new explanation as to why Kirk called McCoy "Bones" ... and it's really stupid.