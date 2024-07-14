The Pike Scene In Star Trek 2009 That Was 'Hideously Uncomfortable'

Anson Mount is currently making Trekkies swoon in his role as Captain Christopher Pike on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Before him, though, there was Jeffrey Hunter (who played Pike in the original, unused "Star Trek" pilot "The Cage") and Bruce Greenwood (who played Pike in the two J.J Abrams-directed "Star Trek" films).

"Star Trek" cleverly canonized "The Cage" by reintroducing Pike as Jim Kirk's (William Shatner) predecessor as captain of the Enterprise. The 2009 "Star Trek" film (an alternate timeline origin story for the original series) took that a step further and featured Pike as Kirk's mentor. His first scene is him pushing Kirk to sign up for Starfleet.

In that role of a fatherly commanding officer, Greenwood was perfectly cast. He's an authoritative and personable screen presence, one who can even make a death merchant like opioid king Roderick Usher on "The Fall of the House of Usher" charming. With his strong but soothing voice, it makes sense that Greenwood has also played an animated Batman several times, mostly in stories that emphasize the Dark Knight as a surrogate father ("Batman:Under The Red Hood" and "Young Justice").

Of course, Pike isn't the hero of "Star Trek" — Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) both are. For them to step up, Pike needs to be out of the picture. So, he spends most of the movie not commanding the Enterprise, but as a captive of time-traveling Romulan villain Nero (Eric Bana).

Speaking to StarTrek.com in 2009, Greenwood revealed that Pike's torture was as uncomfortable for the performer as it was for his character.