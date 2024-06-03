The Best Monologue In Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Started Off As A Joke [ATX Festival]

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Pretty straightforward, right? Well, no, not if you're a character in Mike Flanagan's fictional world — or Flanaverse, if you will — and especially if you're Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the unprecedented tycoon of an unbelievably corrupt empire in "The Fall of the House of Usher." Monologues have always been Flanagan's specialty, as these complex, rather elaborate verbal pieces allow us to glimpse the hidden heart of a character, including what drives them forward and how their worldviews tint their inner landscapes. In this particular instance, the recipient of Roderick's monologue is Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly), who soaks in every word, confounded by the intense and ironic nature of the unraveling.

The lemon monologue that graces the show's third episode is memorable for many reasons. It underlines Roderick's ruthless grasp on the minutiae of power and influence, where even humble, everyday produce like lemons can be leveraged to rake in millions. "First, you roll out a multi-media campaign to convince people lemons are incredibly scarce, which only works if you stockpile lemons, control the supply, then a media blitz," Roderick states, going on to underline how such a morally corrupt endeavor can be carried out with startling efficacy. Roderick's speech is meant to mire in excess, highlighting his greed, moral perversions, and cutthroat view of business, where every last drop of hope is squeezed in favor of limitless profits. Greenwood's sincere delivery of the lines heightens the irony, as the Ushers are at the forefront of the capitalist machine built on the backs of the exploited and the unfortunate.

During a recent panel at ATX TV Festival attended by /Film's Ryan Scott, the writer/director explained that the oft-quoted lemon monologue was "just a joke" that "kept happening" until Greenwood delivered it so memorably.