Midnight Mass Star Kate Siegel On Performing That Monologue And Embracing Obsession [Interview]

Do you also ever ask Mike, say for monologues or scenes in that vein, "How do you plan on cutting this together?"

Well, generally, with those monologues, Mike Flanagan loves to do the slow push. One take. And so, that's beautiful because you get to watch the actor think, you get to watch them put the thoughts together in a monologue. But it's a lot more pressure, because if there are cuts in it, I can do the top half of the monologue great and then in take two, maybe the back half is great, and then take seven, and the middle's really good. Maybe that one line in take six is great. So, you have a lot more freedom to play around.

But when you know, on the day, it's going to have to be one take, you really have to get your focus in. Mike will let you know ahead of time. He'll let you know, "I'm going to have cuts in this. So let's try a bunch of different stuff and I'll pull the best stuff," or, "Nope, this is your oner." So generally, he says, "Don't f**k it up, Kate."

[Laughs] When is his attention-to-detail most apparent on a set?

All of it. He's like a Howard Hughes-level OCD creator. I think three days before it premiered on Netflix, he was on the phone with special effects, fixing the fire. He will pull it up for me on Netflix, because we have these little preview copies, and he'll say, "See? See here where it comes off the railing?" And I'll be like, "I absolutely do not see that at all." He's like, "It's an embarrassment," and he'll get back on the phone.

It's attention-to-detail certainly, but it's like a ferocity. It's a protected spirit of his vision. He is very, very dedicated to that level of top to bottom, like wardrobe, acting, writing, editing, sound. Hates to do ADR, won't do ADR. Will throw his fists up and curse at planes because he will wait out a plane. He's not going to let us do ADR on a scene.

Did you not do much ADR for this then?

What did I do for ADR? There are, I think, three lines of ADR in all of "Midnight Mass."

That explains why these projects turn out so well, though, that ... I don't know if obsessiveness would be the right word.

Obsessiveness is good, but it has a quality that isn't there because there's also a generosity. Obsessiveness implies a holding on, but what it is, is a generosity. I think most of the people who get hired on a Flanagan project love their jobs. The sound people, like the Newton Brothers, love doing music, and Michael Fimognari loves light, and Trevor Macy loves producing, and Troy Wagner loves pulling focus, loves the camera. What Mike gives everybody is permission to be as obsessed with what you love as you are.

As the actors, that's why they say we get so much time, he's like, "Yes. Your job is important. Obsess the way you want to obsess." And we never have to pretend that we're cool or it's just laidback and we're doing whatever. He's like, "No, we're here because we're fanatic about this."

What did you obsess over in "Midnight Mass" then?

I was obsessed with Catholicism. I was raised Jewish. Bat Mitzvah'd and all of that. I never was a part of the Christian culture. And my husband, Mike's an atheist. His parents are Catholic. And so, I spent a lot of time talking to my mother-in-law about faith and religion and what that meant to her, which is, what kind of faith is never represented? What is the religious person you've never seen on TV? She talked a lot about that, about how faith is a personal choice and it's personal to her and intimate. And she would never, ever force somebody to feel the way she felt about God.

And then, I got really obsessed with the Mary medallion that Erin wears. I shopped for that for months. I wanted to find the very perfect thing, and I ended up finding it. I think it was on Etsy and I had to order three of them. I think that was the only three this woman had. Just little things like that, so that when I got lost in the tidal wave that is a Flanagan production, because that obsessive generosity can wash through you, I could hold onto that necklace and remember who I was. Zach made fun of me for having backstory for all my clothes. That's true. I could look at my boots and remember where I got them, and it grounded me in the moment so I could get back into my kind of tiny, little hidey hole.

"Midnight Mass" is available on Netflix.