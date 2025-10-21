Jeri Ryan Thinks Star Trek: Voyager Made Just Three Big Mistakes With Seven Of Nine

"Star Trek: Voyager" infamously struggled with ratings for its first three seasons. It was doing okay, but it was nowhere nearly as popular as its immediate antecedents "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The show's producers tried out several desperate measures to boost ratings, but they rarely worked. For instance, the regular use of a sun-drenched bikini beach holodeck program didn't set Trekkies' hearts aflame. Eventually, the showrunners figured the series needed a character shake-up to attract attention. They wrote off the gentle, kind, moral character of Kes (Jennifer Lien), and replaced her with a comely Borg names Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Ryan was possessed of magazine model looks, and the costumers outfitted her with an elaborate corset and skin-tight catsuit, clearly a desperate ploy to add sex appeal to the series.

Strangely, though, the ploy worked. Seven of Nine proved to be very popular, and ratings went up. What's more, the show's many writers loved the idea of having a super-genius, semi-mechanical former Borg on the series, and they couldn't stop writing stories for her. Seven quickly became the central star of "Voyager," supplanting most of her co-workers in screentime. Yes, some of the other cast members resented the popularity of Ryan and of her character.

Ryan loved playing the role, even if she hated that damned corset. Seven of Nine stayed through the end of "Voyager's" seven seasons, expanding and growing all the while. She slowly became more human, and even fell in love. Seven returned to "Star Trek" in 2022 as part of "Star Trek: Picard." By the end of that series, she had become the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-G.

Jeri Ryan recently attended MegaCon in Orlando, Florida to talk about her career, and revealed some issues she had with the "Star Trek" writers' treatment of Seven. Indeed, she took note of three palpable mistakes with the character, two of them large, one of them small. The small one: how do you pronounce "futile?"