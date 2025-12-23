Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casts A Marvel Actor As Dr. Leonard 'Bones' McCoy

The recasting of fan-favorite characters from "Star Trek: The Original Series" will continue until morale improves ... or until "Strange New Worlds" comes to a close with its fifth and final season. Whichever comes first. The Paramount+ prequel series has steadily added to its roster of classic heroes from franchise lore, first with Ethan Peck as our newest Spock and continuing with Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, and even incorporating Martin Quinn as every Trekkie's beloved Montgomery Scott in recent seasons. Viewers have patiently awaited news on whether the show would ever round out its ensemble and bring in the rest of the USS Enterprise crew: namely, Hikaru Sulu (originally played by George Takei and again by John Cho in the recent movies) and Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley and Karl Urban).

We now know that is exactly the plan — and one of those castings will be well familiar to Marvel fans.

In an unexpected development, Deadline has revealed that both Sulu and McCoy will finally make their appearances in "Strange New Worlds." Sulu will be played by Japanese actor Kai Murakami, predominantly known for his theatre work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and performance-capture performances in video games such as "Assassin's Creed" and "Rise of the Ronin." But the big headline-making news is that Thomas Jane of "The Punisher" fame has been recruited to portray our favorite grumpy doctor, Bones. There's one catch, however: Fans will have to wait quite some time before they make their appearances, as it's been revealed that they'll only arrive during the final episode of "Strange New Worlds" in season 5.