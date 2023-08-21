What We Want To See In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follow.

It's been over a week since season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" wrapped. I'd call the season a success; it built upon the rock-solid first season and swung further toward the fences. "Strange New Worlds" season 2 was daring, goofy, and pushed "Star Trek" into new frontiers while capping off with a bold cliffhanger right out of "The Next Generation."

While the premiere is at least a year away, it was confirmed back in March 2023 that "Strange New Worlds" has been renewed for a third season. The cast has already floated some ideas; Rebecca Romijn (Commander Una-Chin Riley/Number One) wants an episode showing how her character met Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), for example. But it's not just the show's cast and crew with hopes and dreams for season 3.

After season 1 ended, I wrote a list of what /Film wanted out of season 2 — I basically got everything I wanted. Now that the second season is behind us, I'm here to write the season 3 wishlist and see if lightning will strike again.