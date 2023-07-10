Rebecca Romijn Wants A Pike And Una Origin Story In Strange New Worlds Season 3

Who wouldn't want each and every character in "Strange New Worlds" to receive the dedicated deep-dive episodes they deserve? In a surprise to absolutely no one (especially if you read /Film's roundtable interview a few weeks back between the two co-leads of the series), Rebecca Romijn didn't hesitate to pitch her story idea that would involve exploring the very origins of Una and Pike's friendship. As she explained to SFX:

"I would really like to do an origin story on Pike and Una and figure out where their relationship started, which Anson and I think started at the Starfleet Academy. We think we go all the way back there. So I would love to do that episode. They're going to have to either hire a younger actress or make me younger!"

A prequel episode within the prequel series? Honestly, if any show could pull that off with ease, it's the one that recently managed to imbue all sorts of layers, backstory details, and important social commentary to Una's character in episode 2. But as much as Romijn might seem like a "Trek" writer in the making, the SFX interview includes one funny tidbit to help bring the actor back to Earth. According to the actor, pulling off the iconic Vulcan salute is harder than it looks:

"I got in trouble because I was doing it this way [with her thumb touching her forefinger]. Ethan [Peck, who portrays Spock] said, 'That's not how you do it! He told me you have to separate the thumb, which I wasn't aware of. He shamed me. He LLAP-shamed me. And then it started making me nervous every time I did it. I was like, 'Am I doing it right?'"

Tough crowd! New episodes of "Strange New Worlds" airs on Paramount+ every Thursday.