14 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Characters We'd Like To Ship Out With For Season 2, Ranked

Season 1 of "Strange New Worlds" got off on the wrong foot by damseling Una in the very first episode, where she's a captive in need of rescuing. This is compounded by her underutilization throughout the season. She went from being a standout in guest appearances on "Discovery" to being criminally underused on "Strange New Worlds."

The number one failing of the character is that throughout the season she's largely defined more by what she is than who she is. In "Ghosts of Illyria" Number One reveals that she is an Illyrian, ergo disqualified from Starfeet service due to the Federation's ban on genetic engineering. This policy is more than a tad hypocritical, given that La'an Noonien Singh is a descendent of the prototypical example of this, yet she's allowed in Starfleet and Number One's kind are not. That Una never confided her secret to anyone, even Noonien-Singh, until circumstances forced it is very realistic. Coming out of any closet is difficult, and fear sometimes prevents us from being honest even with the people least likely to betray our trust.

That said, Number One's the professional's professional, even though that earns her a rep as "where fun goes to die." I'm certain this issue of being judged by what you are instead of who you are will be addressed in season 2. But based on season 1, I'd ship out with Number One with no hesitations, precisely because of who she is.