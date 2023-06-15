Carol Kane's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Character Is A Different, But Familiar, Kind Of Trek Alien

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

One of the more tragic plot twists in the first season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was the death of the Hemmer (Bruce Horak), the blind Aenar engineer on the Enterprise. Hemmer was a serious character, often put upon and annoyed by the crises on the ship, but clearly intelligent, principled, and even approachable under the right circumstances. That he died was a tragedy to the character's many fans.

The Enterprise, it seems, is now lacking a chief engineer (a condition, incidentally, that also plagued the first two seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation"). Stepping into the role for the second season of "Strange New Worlds" is Lieutenant Pelia, a casual, downright sloppy character played by Carol Kane. Pelia looks human but is actually a Lanthanite, a species that lives for thousands of years (and is new to "Star Trek" canon with this season). And along the way, she has lost her ability to adhere to Starfleet propriety. As she explains when she first assists the Enterprise crew, she's just bored, and wants some excitement in her life again.

Pelia's exact age is not made explicit in "Strange New Worlds," and it's entirely possible she has visited any number of Federation worlds in her lifetime. Hopefully, the "Strange" writers will eventually pair her with a noted celebrity from history; the temptation to say she once married Constantine would be too delicious to pass up. No such announcements have yet been made, however.