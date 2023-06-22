Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Puts Starfleet On Trial

The second episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Ad Astra per Aspera," skillfully tackles a classical "Star Trek" ethical dilemma while wrapping up a stray plot point left over from the show's first season. Fans of "Worlds" might recall that Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) was arrested in the first season's final episode for lying about her species on her application to Starfleet Academy. It seems that she is not human, but an Illyrian, a species of genetically enhanced superbeings whose augmentations were long ago deemed illegal by the Federation. It will be in "Ad Astra" that Commander Chin-Riley will be put on trial.

Given the general "return to status quo" ethos of the "Worlds" episodic storytelling, it may come as no surprise that Commander Chin-Riley will likely be exonerated. The thrill will come in seeing what legal arguments are made. In this case, most of the more interesting points and speeches will come from a new character, Neera, an Illyrian lawyer played by Yetide Badaki.

While the writing is sharp and the legal machinations of Una's case are gripping from a thriller perspective, the most intriguing part of "As Astra" is the episode's willingness to put Starfleet itself on trial. In the timeline of "Star Trek," humans had to pass through a damning crucible of suffering in the form of several planet-devastating wars before they could reach the peaceful, tech-forward, peace-driven utopia as imagined by Gene Roddenberry. One of those wars was fought against genetically enhanced supermen (Khan among them). Because of the war, Earth strictly outlawed augmentation indefinitely. In so doing, however, Starfleet unwittingly created a new form of systemic prejudice.