One Legendary Star Trek Writer Fought To Make A Musical Episode Of Deep Space Nine

In a parallel reality, we got a "Star Trek" musical earlier than the latest "Strange New Worlds" episode — much earlier. Ira Steven Behr, showrunner for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," discussed some foiled plans for that show in a 2018 interview with GeekTown. Behr revealed that one of his writers wanted to make a musical episode of "Deep Space Nine." Which writer? Ronald D. Moore.

If you're a Trekkie, you've probably heard that name before; Moore was a prolific writer on both "The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." Moore was also an advocate for breaking formulas; he left "Star Trek: Voyager" after writing two episodes because of what he saw as a sterile creative environment. He went on to create the 2003 remake of "Battlestar Galactica" and made it into a show that reflected his problems with what "Star Trek" became. A musical episode is the sort of brave new frontier that sounds up his alley.

Moore, who spoke about his attempts at a "DS9" musical to IGN in 2003, noted he had the idea before "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" episode "Once More With Feeling" or the medical drama "Chicago Hope" musical, "Brain Salad Surgery." This would've made it even more untested. And it might be why, according to Moore, "nobody would f***in' do it." "Strange New Worlds" proved a "Star Trek" musical isn't a doomed concept, but could Moore have pulled it off back on "Deep Space Nine?"