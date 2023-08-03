Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Understands What Made Buffy's Musical Episode So Special

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

22 years ago, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" made the musical episode blueprint. Before and since then, announcements about one-off episodes of much-loved series set in musical reality have elicited eye rolls, but "Buffy" got it pretty perfect. With "Once More, With Feeling," the show not only delivered extremely catchy tunes, but also genuine emotion; instead of making its plot superfluous, episode writer and series creator Joss Whedon decided to do the exact opposite. This hour was a chance for big moments to unfold and revelations to come to light — breakups, fights, guilty admissions, and even swooning, old Hollywood-style kisses all play out via song. If you skipped the "Buffy" musical episode, you would have no idea what was going on the next week.

"Subspace Rhapsody," the ambitious and largely rewarding "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode that doubles as a musical (fulfilling a dream "Star Trek" writers have had for decades), clearly follows the "Buffy" blueprint. Like "Buffy," its characters begin singing due to a simple mistake; in that show, Xander makes a charmed wish for a musical happy ending, while in "Star Trek," Uhura creates an unstable new reality by sending a song into a powerful subspace fold. More importantly, just as the Scoobies sung their hearts out and accidentally revealed their truths in the process, the Enterprise crew finds themselves obeying musical reality — i.e. being awkwardly honest whenever they open up their mouths.