Strange New Worlds Just Made Its Best Pitch Yet For Star Trek: Year One

Beam us up and away from spoilers, Mr. Scott. This article discusses major plot details from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek" has always remained a property with one eye firmly set on the bright future ahead of us, but the latest episode of "Strange New Worlds" might've just given us our biggest and most intriguing glimpse into what could be ... potentially, at least. Season 3 of the "Discovery" spinoff series has picked up right where the second season left off, resolving the Gorn subplot in the premiere before going full-tilt into a number of episodic stories about (mostly) standalone adventures. This latest one happens to revolve around familiar face James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) as the First Officer aboard the USS Farragut, documenting his first significant experience assuming the responsibility of acting captain during a moment of crisis. By picking these particular circumstances as the main storyline, however, the writing team might as well have made their best pitch yet for a sequel series fans and the creative team alike have clamored for — "Star Trek: Year One."

It all starts unassumingly enough. While exploring a distant world and running routine geological surveys, the ever-listless Kirk chafes at the lack of risks his captain and the rest of the crew are willing to take. Just as he makes an impassioned plea to actually put boots on the ground and see what might be seen, though, he's rudely interrupted by the entire planet exploding into atomized bits by a spaceship — one that's large and powerful enough to defy everything we thought we knew about the universe. Cut off from Anson Mount's Christopher Pike and left entirely on his own with a skeleton crew of bridge officers from the rescuing USS Enterprise, Kirk faces his initial make-or-break test since joining Starfleet.

What's his command style? Can he inspire a crew that hardly knows him? How will he handle the first of many no-win scenarios? Episode 6, titled "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail," provides those answers. And when the smoke clears on this formative experience, it plants the seeds for what we all hope will be the successor to "Strange New Worlds" once it concludes.