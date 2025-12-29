Gene Roddenberry's 'Official' Response To A Star Trek Continuity Error Over Kirk's Middle Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many Trekkies know this piece of trivia: In the 1966 "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," Captain Kirk (William Shatner) finds himself grappling with Lieutenant Commander Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood) in fisticuffs. Mitchell, one of the strongest villains in the "Star Trek" franchise, has only just absorbed some kind of ineffable cosmic power, granting him godlike abilities. Deciding that this makes him a superior life form, Mitchell threatens Kirk directly, mocking the captain's newfound powerlessness. He even magically manifests an open grave, complete with a tombstone, that he intends to put Kirk in.

Infamously, the tombstone reads "JAMES R. KIRK." As anyone can tell you, though, Kirk's actual middle initial is T.

Indeed, after "Where No Man Has Gone Before" aired, Captain Kirk would introduce himself as "James T. Kirk" exclusively. The "James R." debacle was more or less ignored. Later, in a 1974 episode of the under-appreciated spin-off "Star Trek: The Animated Series" titled "Bem," Kirk officially announced that his middle name is Tiberius. This is now a well-established facet of "Star Trek" canon. The name "Tiberius" was even mentioned in J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" feature film. How could Gary Mitchell, infused with the powers of a god, have made such an elementary mistake?

In the introduction for the 1991 script book "Star Trek: The Classic Episodes, Vol. 1," the "Star Trek" writer D.C. Fontana recalled addressing the "James R. Kirk" debacle with the franchise's creator Gene Roddenberry, who had come up with an answer to offer any fans who pressed him for one at "Star Trek" conventions. Roddenberry, as related by Fontana, put it very plainly: