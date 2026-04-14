Six decades since its debut, "Star Trek" still reigns as the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the original 1960s show eventually blossomed into a full-fledged phenomenon with multiple series, a line of feature films, and a mountain of merchandising. But there's something about the franchise that just feels best suited for the television medium. Fortunately, there's been over a dozen shows to underscore that distinction. Of course, while every series has its own vocal fanbase, the fact of the matter is that not every show is created equal.

After ranking the "Star Trek" movies by Rotten Tomatoes score, we're taking a similar look at the franchise's growing bench of television series. But to change things up, this time we're looking at how each of the shows ranks according to user scores on IMDb. While scores are always subject to change, we're going to include each of the show's individual scores as they currently stand at the time of this writing.

Here are all 13 "Star Trek" TV shows ranked by IMDb from worst to best, representing the franchise's television legacy.