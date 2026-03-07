Nana Visitor Credits One Thing For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Resurgence

There's a reason we have such wide access to "Star Trek" in the modern streaming marketplace, and it weirdly has everything to do with Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. MTV produced Jackson's show, and CBS broadcasted the Super Bowl itself, and both those companies were subsidiaries of parent company Viacom. CBS was headed by one Les Moonves, and MTV by Tom Freston. When the two men began bickering over who should accept blame for the "malfunction," the head of Viacom, Sumner Redstone, decided to split Viacom into two halves, with Moonves overseeing one half and Freston overseeing the other.

The problem with the split is that the CBS half owned the TV rights to "Star Trek," and the MTV/Paramount half owned the film rights. Both wanted to take advantage of their respective "Star Trek" properties, and Paramount did this by making the J.J. Abrams "Star Trek" movies. The CBS half took advantage by proliferating "Star Trek" on home video and streaming as much as they could. That's the reason why so many "Star Trek" DVDs began appearing on shelves in the mid-to-late 2000s and why "Star Trek" seemed to be available on every streaming service.

And once it was on streaming, all of a sudden, a serialized series like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was easier to consume.

Actress Nana Visitor, who played Major Kira Nerys on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" from 1993 to 1999 felt that the streaming model — which permitted Trekkies to marathon through whole seasons in a matter of days — was incredibly friendly to her series. She said as much in a 2019 interview with ScienceFiction.com, expressing gratitude that DS9 experienced a late-stage resurgence.