Star Trek: Enterprise Creator Admits Season 1's Writing Had One Major Problem

During its original airing, "Star Trek: Enterprise" was considered a franchise low point. The 22nd century-set prequel has its fans, of course, but the fact that "Enterprise" ran only four seasons before being canceled (after the last three "Trek" shows went to seven) really says it all.

It wasn't just viewers who were feeling burned out, either. "Enterprise" co-creators Rick Berman and Brannon Braga had been working on "Star Trek" for over a decade by this point, having both started back on "The Next Generation." As Braga told Den of Geek in 2021, his exhaustion quickly set out when it came time to write "Enterprise" season 1.

"When we were shooting the pilot and it was time for me to start writing episodes, I had a lot of things that I wanted to do. But once the ship officially set sail, I felt constrained. I felt, 'Here we go again,' and I felt very challenged."

If you look at the writing credits for "Enterprise" season 1, you'll notice a few names who wrote one or two episodes and then never returned for later seasons. In the interview, Braga pointed to some ill-suited hiring decisions:

"It was the first time I wasn't working with people I'd worked with before. It was a large staff of ten people, and 'Star Trek' was notoriously difficult to find writers for, because it was a hard show to write. I don't even want to say hard; it's unique. It just had a specific voice, and I had this writing staff that was new to the genre. Out of ten people, I think just a couple survived that first year."

"Enterprise" season 1 writers who did come back, like Mike Sussman, Phyllis Strong, and André Bormanis, were "Trek" veterans like Braga himself. Director James L. Conway, who directed four "Enterprise" episodes (the pilot "Broken Bow," and then the mostly beloved episodes "Judgment," "Damage," and "In A Mirror Darkly") corroborated Braga's story to Den of Geek as well, saying: