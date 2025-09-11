The Biggest Strength Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Could Become Its Greatest Weakness

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to follow.

"What if we just did 'Star Trek'?" That was the pitch for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," according to series co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers. The show's parent series, "Star Trek: Discovery," had instead tried to update "Trek" for the prestige TV era. That meant serialized storytelling, a darker tone including more violence and morally compromised protagonists, etc.

Compare that to "Strange New Worlds." The series has episodic stories, an optimistic tone, and an Enterprise crew who are paragons of the "Star Trek" utopian future. That crew also includes many faces from "Star Trek: The Original Series," such as Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), Scotty (Martin Quinn), and the future Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley).

Seeing old favorites in new (but chronologically earlier) adventures has made "Strange New World" into a satisfying comfort watch for Trekkies. /Film Lead Editor Jacob Hall has praised "Strange New Worlds" season 3 for its confidence, earnestness, and tonal variance, and all that praise is warranted. Yet, having watched the just-wrapped third season of "Strange New Worlds," I can't help but feel the low ceiling of the show's ambitions is holding it back.

Part of the "Strange New Worlds" classicism is reusing "Star Trek" stock plots and sometimes directly remaking old episodes. The season 1 finale "A Quality of Mercy" literally dropped Captain Pike into the plot of the classic "Star Trek" episode "Balance of Terror." Then, the season 2 finale and season 3 premiere "Hegemony" riffed on the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Best of Both Worlds," just with the Gorn instead of the Borg.

Almost every episode of "Strange New Worlds" season 3 has made me think, "Hey, this is like [insert other 'Star Trek' episode here]," and you can tell the episodes are all inviting you to make those comparisons. But if all the series is doing is making me think of other "Star Trek" episodes, then can I call it a great show on its own merits?