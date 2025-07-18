Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 2 Is A Prequel To Two Classic TOS Adventures

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a more direct prequel to the original show than "Star Trek: Enterprise." Set less than a decade before "The Original Series," "Strange New Worlds" follows the U.S.S. Enterprise, captained by Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), who has some familiar faces already on the crew: Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and now Scotty (Martin Quinn).

"Strange New Worlds" is unafraid to call back (forward?) to classic "Original Series" episodes, even if the show still sticks (mostly) to "Trek" canon. For example, the show has brought back the reptilian Gorn as recurring villains, setting up Captain Kirk's (William Shatner) famous clash with a Gorn in the 1967 "Original Series" episode "Arena," and Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) is a descendant of the most infamous "Star Trek" villain, Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán).

The two-episode premiere of "Strange New Worlds" season 3 doubles up on nostalgia. The first episode, "Hegemony Part II," resolves the cliffhanger of last season. But in the next episode, "Wedding Bell Blues," things get much sillier and lower stakes.

Remember "Charades" last season, when Spock was turned into a human right before meeting his fiancee T'Pring's (Gia Sandhu) parents? That ended with Spock and Christine finally admitting their feelings, leading to an all-too-brief romance. The second episode is basically a sequel to that one, down to sharing the same director (Jordan Canning). Like "Charades," "Wedding Bell Blues" embraces a comedic tone and focuses a lot on Spock & Chapel.

The episode also debuts two new characters and Trekkies will recognize their names from different "TOS" episodes: Trelane (Rhys Darby) and Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan).