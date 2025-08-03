Strange New Worlds Season 3's Most Meta Moment Explains Why Star Trek Matters

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 4, "A Space Adventure Hour."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set in the 23rd century, so obviously it can't do a holodeck episode, right? Wrong!

"A Space Adventure Hour," directed by franchise veteran Jonathan "Will Riker" Frakes, drops La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) into a holodeck adventure right out of "The Next Generation." The set-up is that she's testing a prototype of the holodeck and decides to act in a story based on her childhood favorite "Amelia Moon" detective novels. La'an casts herself as Amelia in a mid-20th century Hollywood murder mystery. Tony Hart, the studio head producing a soon-to-be-canceled sci-fi TV series, "The Last Frontier," has been murdered. "Amelia" must find who among the cast and crew of the show (with avatars modeled after the Enterprise crew) is the killer.

If "The Last Frontier" looks familiar, it should! The show-within-a-show is blatantly a stand-in for the original "Star Trek" and the joke is too obvious for it to whoosh over anyone's head like the soaring Enterprise. "A Space Adventure Hour" is an ouroboros: a "Star Trek" episode about "Star Trek." One of the pivotal moments of the episode explores why "The Last Frontier," but really "Star Trek," is more than just, well, an hour-long space adventure series.

Celia Rose Gooding/Uhura plays Joanie Gloss, one of the suspects and a glamorous talent agent repping the "Last Frontier" actors. Joanie first appears to be pretty cynical but it turns out there's an idealist underneath that. When questioned as a suspect, her possible motive is wanting the show to survive. She did want that, but not just because she'd profit from her clients being on a hit series. She explains: