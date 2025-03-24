Why Jonathan Frakes Knew His First Star Trek Directing Gig Was Going To Be Special

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Offspring" (March 12, 1990), the android Data (Brent Spiner) has decided that he would like to be a father. Using his own android body as a template, he builds an android child in a positronic lab, naming the new being Lal. At first, Lal (Leonard Crofoot) is a somewhat shapeless being with sharp, metallic features. Data feels that Lal should be able to choose their own gender and appearance. Lal decides to be a young woman (Hallie Todd). The bulk of the episode involves Data, with his own limited understand of human interaction, teaching Lal everything he knows. When Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) questions the ethics of an artificial life form like Data creating another without permission, Data easily defends himself. No one else on the Enterprise requires permission to reproduce, so why should he?

"The Offspring" was the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that was directed by Jonathan Frakes. Frakes played Commander Riker on "NextGen," and he was eager to move past acting, feeling he would be comfortable in the director's chair. /Film has spoken before about the process he had to go through to get permission, and the extended "boot camp" he was required to attend, shadowing other directors and really getting to know the craft. Frakes has also joked that when he finally started directing, other "Star Trek" actors began making similar demands, causing no small amount of headaches for the show's executive producer, Rick Berman.

Frakes also revealed that he was happy to direct a Data-centric episode, as he always felt that Spiner's character provided the show's best stories. More recently, Frakes also revealed, in a 2022 interview with StarTrek.com, that "The Offspring" was special because it was written by first-time Trek contributor René Echevarria, a writer who would come to be an important figure in the Trek family.