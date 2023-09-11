Letting Jonathan Frakes Direct Star Trek Came Back To Bite The Show's Producer

Actor Jonathan Frakes' directorial debut on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was for the third season episode "The Offspring" (March 12, 1990), the episode where Data (Brent Spiner) builds his own android daughter (Hallie Todd). One might note that Frakes' character, Commander Riker, didn't appear much in that episode. This kicked off a full-blown directorial career for Frakes that hasn't slowed since. Frakes directed eight episodes of "NextGen" in totol, as well as the feature films "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996) and "Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998).

Frakes would go on to direct "Thunderbirds" and "Clockstoppers," and enter a prolific career helming episodes of high-profile TV shows like "Leverage," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Burn Notice," and "The Librarians." He also stayed within the Trek family over the years, directing episodes of "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Discovery," "Picard," and the notable crossover between "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks." He even oversaw two episodes of "The Orville," which can likely be counted on his "Star Trek" résumé.

It seems that directing "The Offspring" did more than kick off Frakes' career, however. According to the invaluable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, when Frakes was given the plum directorial gig, other actors on the show began asking for the job as well. While William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy had both directed Trek movies prior to "The Offspring," Frakes allowed a trend to emerge. As of this writing, 13 additional Trek cast members (apart from Frakes, Nimoy, and Shatner) have directed episodes.