Alexander Siddig's Audition For Star Trek's Bashir Was Anything But Normal

Actor Alexander Siddig, who played the plucky, handsome young medical officer Dr. Julian Bashir on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," began the series credited as Siddig El Fadil, his professional name from the start of his career until he changed it in 1995. Dr. Bashir was something of a naïf in the show's first few seasons, and would, in subsequent seasons, come to outgrow his once-firmly-held immature notions that practicing medicine in desperate locations is a bright, plucky adventure. He quickly came to realize that he merely needed to work hard to help people in need, and that righteousness was a reward unto itself. Unlike a lot of the "young" characters on "Star Trek" (Wesley Crusher and Harry Kim come to mind), Dr. Bashir was allowed to grow up; he had personality traits other than his youth.

In the indispensable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Sidding recalled receiving a call from his agent about the possibility of appearing on "Star Trek." The actor was game — who hadn't at least heard of "Star Trek?" — but there was an element of mystery to his audition. Siddig received the pages he was meant to audition with but hadn't yet been told what role he was auditioning for, or even that it was for an all-new TV series. Indeed, Sidding assumed that he was going to be playing the relative of another well-known "Star Trek" character.

Siddig recalled not being terribly nervous about the gig as he had no idea how big his role was supposed to be. It wouldn't be later until he learned that it was for one of the main characters on a new program.