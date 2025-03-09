For all the awe and wonder in its sci-fi depiction of the future, the "Star Trek" franchise also can be absolutely heartbreaking at times. Both the numerous "Star Trek" shows and movies have their fair share of tearjerker scenes, with fan-favorite characters often overcome with grief or committing heroic sacrifices. There are entire episodes of "Star Trek" that are full-on meditations on melancholic emotions, guaranteed to make even the most stoic fan misty-eyed. Simply put, "Star Trek" can be just as emotionally fraught as any grounded drama, and that's been true of the franchise since the beginning.

The sad scenes throughout "Star Trek" history are a testament to writing, but also how effectively the actors have brought their beloved characters to life. That helps make these raw, bittersweet sequences all the more resonant, especially given how well-composed "Star Trek" characters usually are. Here are the 15 saddest moments in the "Star Trek" franchise, ranked down to the most utterly heart-rending.