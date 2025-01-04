The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episode That Changed Tony Todd's Life

"The Visitor" runs the typical 40-ish minutes of a "Deep Space Nine" episode, but it spans decades of Jake Sisko's life. When the episode begins, he's visited by a young woman named Melanie (Rachel Robinson). You see, in previous episodes, Jake had decided he wanted to be a writer, and even began working on a novel: "Anslem." It turns out he completed the book and it was a success — but then he stopped writing . Melanie, an aspiring writer herself, wants to know why. Cue the framing device, where Jake explains to her the story of how "[his] father died."

Back in the distant past of 2373, Ben Sisko was seemingly vaporized before his son's eyes during a warp core accident on the Defiant. Only Sisko Sr. did not die; he was cast into a different dimension ("subspace"). Every so often (sometimes years apart) and without warning, Ben returns to Jake for a few moments, only to then disappear again. You see, the title "The Visitor" is a double entendre; Jake has two visitors, both Melanie and his father.

Knowing his father is still out there makes it worse for Jake because he can't move on. He sacrifices his career, his marriage, and his life to rescue his dad — first in effect, and then literally. Against Ben's pleas, Jake poisons himself to "cut the chord," sending his father back to the moment he first vanished: "For you and for the boy that I was," Jake explains. "He needs you more than you know."

"The Visitor" truly shows the magic of longform television storytelling. It stands on its own as a powerful episode, but it gains an extra punch from us knowing how close Ben and Jake are. Their relationship is a crucial part of both characters in the first three seasons and remains so in the four that follow. By continuing on with "Deep Space Nine" after "The Visitor," we see firsthand how Jake's sacrifice, to give his father and younger self a "second chance," was worth it.