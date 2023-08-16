Star Trek Neglected Worf's Brother Kurn, And We're Here To Fix That

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Sins of the Father," Worf (Michael Dorn) learned that he had a brother named Kurn (Tony Todd) who arrived on the Enterprise to recruit Worf for a special mission. It seems that their deceased father, Mogh, had been posthumously accused of treason by the Klingon High Council. Worf and Kurn needed to go back to the Klingon homeworld to make an appeal and clear their father's name; in Klingon society, the crimes of one generation implicate the next. Worf and Kurn, if they are unsuccessful, will be excommunicated from Klingon society — a grievous shame indeed — and executed in their father's staid.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Mogh had been framed ... by the father of Duras (Patrick Massett), a Klingon nobleman and heir to the throne. It seems that everyone knows how dirty Duras was, but to expose him would throw the Klingon homeworld into chaos. Worf, instead of fighting the system, chooses to take the heat for Duras' father's crimes, all for the good of the empire. Worf's life is spared and he is excommunicated. He will live out his days in shame. Kurn, meanwhile, was spared the shame of both fates, as he had been living under an assumed identity this whole time anyway.

With its Klingon episodes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" became massively complicated, almost like a socio-political soap opera. Klingons had their own culture, and the show's Klingon stories were a vast network of supporting players and political intrigue that stood apart from the dealings of the Federation. Worf was the conduit into this world, so it was rare that the entire crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise became involved in Klingon stuff.

Kurn was a key player in these stories.