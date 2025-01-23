The 15 Best Episodes Of Star Trek: Enterprise, Ranked

The first "Star Trek" television series of the 21st century was the prequel "Star Trek: Enterprise," running for four seasons from 2001 to 2005. Set approximately a century before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," the show covers humanity's early days exploring the galaxy. The series' central starship, the Enterprise NX-01, is among the first capable of traveling warp five, with this enhanced speed giving it access to an expansive number of worlds. Commanded by Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), the Enterprise leads the creation of what would become the United Federation of Planets.

Throughout its four-season run, "Enterprise" provided a unique approach to the "Star Trek" franchise, showing the origins of many of its familiar tropes and concepts. "Enterprise" also featured stories spanning multiple episodes, mixing longer-form storytelling with the franchise's usual episodic format. While "Enterprise" may have seen a mixed reception across its run, including a poorly regarded finale, there are plenty of excellent episodes throughout the series. Here are the best episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise," ranked from worst to best.