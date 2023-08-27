Star Trek's Jolene Blalock Had One Big Problem With The Writing For T'Pol

Sharp-eyed Trekkies can easily see a throughline connecting Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) from "Star Trek: Voyager" directly to T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) from "Star Trek: Enterprise." Seven of Nine was brought onto "Voyager" in its fourth season as an attempt to boost flagging ratings, a mercenary tactic openly admitted by the show's creators. On the special features included on the "Voyager" DVDs, executive producer Brannon Braga suggested to fellow executive Rick Berman that their show should include a Borg as a character. Berman suggested it be "a Borg babe," and history was made. Ryan was squeezed into an architecturally impressive corset, and ratings began to go up.

Prior to and during her acting career on "Enterprise," Jolene Blalock was a professional model, having appeared in multiple magazines like FHM, Maxim, and Playboy, clothed. Casting Blalock as the Vulcan first officer in "Enterprise," then, seemed as mercenary as casting Ryan as a "Borg babe" on "Voyager"; it seemed obvious that the showrunners hired Blalock for her magazine-cover-ready appearance at least as much as for her acting talent. Contributing to this assessment was the fact that the "Enterprise" creators required its fictional characters to go through a lascivious "decontamination" sequence every time they returned from an away mission. The Starfleet vessel frequently saw its characters stripped down to their skivvies, applying salve to one another's bodies. It was all brazenly prurient.

There were also issues between Blalock and Braga as to how T'Pol should be characterized; it seems that the actress and the show creator never really agreed on her character's arc. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, both Blalock and Braga went on the record over their individual struggles with T'Pol.