Star Trek: Enterprise Had One Goal Before Its Cancellation

While the series has its fans, it's hard not to refer to the 2001 series "Star Trek: Enterprise" as a vague disappointment. Starting in 1987, and lasting throughout the whole of the 1990s, "Star Trek" was riding high, enjoying immense popularity from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and debuting "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager" in rapid succession. Several feature films were released in theaters, and merch sales were way up. It was a fine, fine time to be a Trekkie.

"Enterprise," however, debuted two weeks after 9/11, and it seemed like no one was in the mood. The show's creators seemed a little tired out, and a post-9/11 audience really wasn't in the mood for a series about exploration, diplomacy, and making peace with your enemies. The three previous "Star Trek" shows lasted for seven seasons each. "Enterprise" was canceled after its fourth in 2005, officially bringing the glory days to an end.

The premise of "Enterprise," to remind readers," was intriguing. Set a century before the original "Star Trek," "Enterprise" followed the adventures of the very first Starfleet vessel launched from Earth. There wasn't a Prime Directive yet, nor were there shields, photon torpedoes, or — most importantly — a Federation. "Enterprise," in being so stripped-down and scrappy, sought to regain a "wild west" vibe that had been lacking from the previous few "Star Trek" shows. Fans would argue that it was successful.

But, because the series was canceled after season four, some of the more ambitious plans were never fully realized. Show co-creator and onetime "Star Trek" head honcho Rick Berman spoke with StarTrek.com back in 2011, and he lamented the lost opportunities, including its inability to fulfil its one central goal: to depict the formation of the Federation.