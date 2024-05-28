What Star Trek: Enterprise's Linda Park Wanted For Hoshi, But Never Got

On "Star Trek: Enterprise," the character of Ensign Hoshi Sato, played by actress Linda Park, served as the communications officer on board the titular ship. "Enterprise" takes place a century before the events of the original "Star Trek" series, so the franchise's notorious universal translator hadn't yet been refined, leaving human translators like Hoshi to fill in the gaps. Hoshi had a talent for xenolinguistics, but didn't quite have the constitution for long-range space missions or combat situations. She was young and inexperienced, and had to constantly face her anxieties head-on. As the show progressed, Hoshi came into her own, displaying more and more confidence.

The problem with characters that can be defined as "young and inexperienced" is that eventually they will have to become adult and experienced. They will then require other character traits to define them ... and TV writers don't always think that far ahead. Many of the "youthful" characters on "Star Trek" seem to lose personality as they get older.

In Hoshi's case, she began the series relying on Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and her fellow crewmates for support. As she gained confidence, however, the character started to become more isolated. Most of the Hoshi Sato stories on "Enterprise" involved many scenes of the character alone, experiencing transporter psychosis or gallivanting off with an alien co-star. She didn't have too many notable, one-on-one scenes with her co-stars, with only John Billingsley (who played Dr. Phlox) notwithstanding.

Park talked to StarTrek.com in 2010, and aired her grievances about her issues with Hoshi, while also citing the episodes wherein she felt she had the most to do.