What Merit Badges Would Star Trek's Captain Archer Need To Be A 22nd Century Eagle Scout?

In the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Rogue Planet" (March 20, 2002), it was mentioned that Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth, having earned a whopping 26 merit badges while part of the organization. Even into the 22nd century, the Boy Scouts of America will persist as a bellwether of decency, and the terms "Boy Scout" and "Eagle Scout" will still be used colloquially to denote tenacity, moral righteousness, and hard work. Indeed, Archer himself might be described as a Boy Scout, indicating that he is emblematic of all the adjectives listed in the Boy Scout Oath: a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

Well, in "Star Trek," there is no money, so he's not thrifty, and it takes place on a post-religious Earth, so he's probably not reverent either, but he likely appreciates the proper allocation of resources, and deeply respects the religious beliefs of other alien worlds.

The BSA, now just called the Scouts, remains active to this day. They have faced many deep controversies in recent years (see below), and have certainly contracted in membership and popularity because of said controversies, but overall it persists as an organization, having become more progressive than it has ever been.

Any former Scouts reading this know how the ranking system works, but it's likely obscure for most laypeople. Outsiders may know that Eagle Scout is the highest rank in scouting, but may not know the other ranks a Scout progresses through to get there. Many may also know of the existence of Merit Badges, having seen Scouts wearing sashes at public functions, but few might know how many Merit Badges there are, or how many are required to get promotions.