Scott Bakula's Star Trek: Enterprise Casting Caused A Brief Panic Behind The Scenes

With the possible exception of LeVar Burton, actor Scott Bakula was the biggest American celebrity to be cast as a main character on a "Star Trek" show up to that point. "Star Trek" typically cast recognizable working actors with solid careers, or newcomers and professionally trained stage performers. The characters and the setting were the key selling points, not the dazzle of celebrity. It's possible that the casting directors of Trek shows wanted the franchise to retain a timeless quality. The risk of casting a hot-right-now celebrity could potentially rob from that timelessness.

More recent "Star Trek" shows have cast more famous people — Michelle Yeoh is a notable standout — but for the most part, casting would fall into the realm of "Hey! It's the actress from 'Remo Williams!' or "Why is Cheryl McFadden calling herself Gates now?"

The makers of "Enterprise," however, were not intimidated by Bakula's popularity. Indeed, their description of his character, Captain John Archer, matched the actor's talents to a T. Also, Bakula's association with "Quantum Leap" assured that he'd have a sci-fi imprimatur that could only add credibility to the new "Star Trek" program. Bakula's fame, however, opened another avenue for stress: the actor's busy schedule. It seemed that Bakula's contract to play Captain Archer wasn't finalized until mere days before shooting was to begin. There was, it seems, a very real possibility that he would walk away from "Enterprise" to do another show on another network.

In the exhaustive oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the makers of "Enterprise" recall the casting process and the minor headaches therein.